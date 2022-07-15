TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 59.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,031 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049,604 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,721,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,268,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $124,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,731 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2,843.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,798,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of TELUS by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,820,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,737,000 after acquiring an additional 678,879 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,497. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.263 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 108.08%.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

