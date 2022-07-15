Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in June

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TMSNY stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 135 to CHF 125 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 87 to CHF 89 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Temenos from CHF 111 to CHF 95 in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 93 to CHF 84.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Temenos from CHF 100 to CHF 90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.75.

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

