Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Down 65.4% in June

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TMSNY stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47. Temenos has a one year low of $71.29 and a one year high of $168.58.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.59%.
Temenos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Temenos (TMSNY)
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.