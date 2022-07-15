Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market cap of $416,888.14 and approximately $106.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Terracoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,111.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $106.04 or 0.00502277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00251497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 43.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005436 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terracoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

