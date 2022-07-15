Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCBI. Raymond James raised Texas Capital Bancshares from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.97.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $53.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $48.79 and a 12 month high of $71.60.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.65 per share, with a total value of $421,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,246.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 46,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,345 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,279 shares during the last quarter. THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $8,116,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,512,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

