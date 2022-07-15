The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.158 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%.

AES has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. AES has a dividend payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AES to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.63 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

AES stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,335,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,914,894. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20. AES has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 33.02% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AES will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AES by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,155,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in AES during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AES by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,193,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,901,000 after acquiring an additional 631,641 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AES by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,153,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,606,000 after acquiring an additional 592,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of AES by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 743,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after acquiring an additional 420,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

