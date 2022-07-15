The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stock Position Lessened by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 18.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Boeing by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Point Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $263.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

Shares of BA stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,844. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15. The company has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.86.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

