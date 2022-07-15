The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $982.96

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC (LON:BUT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 982.96 ($11.69) and traded as low as GBX 969.29 ($11.53). The Brunner Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 970 ($11.54), with a volume of 20,256 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £409.43 million and a P/E ratio of 459.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 980.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,023.98.

Get The Brunner Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.15 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The Brunner Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

In related news, insider James Sharp acquired 71 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($12.24) per share, with a total value of £730.59 ($868.92).

About The Brunner Investment Trust (LON:BUT)

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brunner Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.