The Carlyle Group Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for The Carlyle Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

NASDAQ CG opened at $30.53 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.59.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.69%.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,820,000 after acquiring an additional 703,271 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89,982 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,419,000 after acquiring an additional 747,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

