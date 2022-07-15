The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KO. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 153,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $9,979,893.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,877,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 333,190 shares of company stock valued at $21,703,323 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $62.18 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $269.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average is $62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

