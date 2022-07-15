The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Trading Down 1.8%

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.08). 107,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.12).
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 175 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 216.15. The company has a market cap of £701.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile (LON:TRG)
