The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BRO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.07. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $52.22 and a 52-week high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.99 per share, with a total value of $100,183.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253 over the last quarter. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,898,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,422,000 after purchasing an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after purchasing an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,883,000 after purchasing an additional 661,425 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

