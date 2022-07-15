The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $95.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average is $122.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,001 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 79,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 141.4% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,477 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 42.2% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,557 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

