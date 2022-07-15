The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $166.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $171.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.04. The company has a market cap of $74.06 billion, a PE ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57. Crown Castle International has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total value of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

