The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Price Target to $16.00

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Triumph Group from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.69 million, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.68. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $20.01.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Triumph Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Triumph Group by 817.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 463,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

