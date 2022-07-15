The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $90.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $104.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 120.53% from the stock’s previous close.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Argus increased their price target on Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

Shares of AA opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

