The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,321 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $43,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,654,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.65.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

MOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.06.

In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mosaic news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $1,313,929.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,358 shares of company stock worth $3,654,151. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

