The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $32,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $196.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.07 per share, for a total transaction of $334,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,945.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $151.71. The stock had a trading volume of 85,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.61. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.51 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.