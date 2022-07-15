The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of The Restaurant Group (OTCMKTS:RSTGF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of RSTGF opened at $0.85 on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
