The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 13,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,802 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 10,938 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Trading at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

