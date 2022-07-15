Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Insider Sells $29,180.00 in Stock

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) insider Angela Ferguson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $29,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,168.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Angela Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Angela Ferguson sold 4,000 shares of Thoughtworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $57,440.00.

Thoughtworks Stock Up 1.3 %

TWKS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. 56,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,830. Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $34.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 22.60% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $320.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Thoughtworks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 41,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Thoughtworks during the first quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Thoughtworks by 12.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

