thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Price Target Lowered to €12.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($17.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TKAMY has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.80) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.80) to €8.20 ($8.20) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.50) to €17.60 ($17.60) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $5.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.96.

thyssenkrupp ( OTCMKTS:TKAMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that thyssenkrupp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

