Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $18.03

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $18.77. Tidewater shares last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 869 shares.

TDW has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tidewater from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $768.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.19.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.73 million during the quarter. Tidewater had a negative net margin of 26.91% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

In other news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $646,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, COO David E. Darling sold 25,000 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $646,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,384.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Robotti purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,489,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,158,535.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 15.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,113,000 after acquiring an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tidewater by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 121,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tidewater by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 963,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 153,115 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,930,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tidewater by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 720,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

