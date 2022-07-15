TigerCash Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (TCH) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $411,879.37 and approximately $1.46 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.94 or 0.00739336 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

