Titan Coin (TTN) Price Up 13.7% This Week

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 96.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $188,216.16 and approximately $774.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007021 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000912 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000030 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000436 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

