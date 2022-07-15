Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 68.7% from the June 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron stock opened at $78.90 on Friday. Tokyo Electron has a one year low of $76.04 and a one year high of $149.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.08. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 21.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Nomura lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, etch systems, deposition systems, and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders.

