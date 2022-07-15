Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $12.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 7,727 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 97,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

