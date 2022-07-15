Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.50

Shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.50 and traded as low as $12.40. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $12.43, with a volume of 7,727 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
About Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:TPZ)
Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.
