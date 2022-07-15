Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBEGF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 52,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

