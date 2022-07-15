Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 135420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.
Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,200,887.30.
About Touchstone Exploration
Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.
Read More
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.