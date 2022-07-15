Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.86

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.86 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 135420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.82 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Touchstone Exploration news, Senior Officer James Shipka sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$86,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 774,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,200,887.30.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc, an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company has interests in various private exploration mineral leasing properties; and two exploration blocks.

