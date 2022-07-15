Traders Purchase High Volume of Doma Call Options (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,535 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,660% compared to the average daily volume of 144 call options.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.66. Doma has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.42.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $112.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Doma by 6,364.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 15,910 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Doma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Doma in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

DOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Doma from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

