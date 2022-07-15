Traders Purchase Large Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,831 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

MongoDB Price Performance

MDB stock traded down $6.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.47. The company had a trading volume of 31,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.92. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.22.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,152,160.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total transaction of $4,889,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,384 shares in the company, valued at $462,152,160.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,185 shares of company stock valued at $23,594,636 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

