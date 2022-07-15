TradeStars (TSX) Price Tops $0.0108 on Major Exchanges

TradeStars (TSX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TradeStars has a total market cap of $146,708.71 and approximately $56,202.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TradeStars has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00051943 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001586 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024270 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC.
TradeStars Profile
TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,646 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK.
TradeStars Coin Trading
