Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $28.55 Million

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001424 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Tranchess has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $28.55 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

