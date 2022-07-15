Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Travala.com (AVA) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00002939 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $31.47 million and approximately $85.35 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00058255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,439,687 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

