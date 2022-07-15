Tri Star Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 9,277 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 46,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 185,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.32. The company had a trading volume of 119,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,527. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.08. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $44.84.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.