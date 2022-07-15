Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGNOF opened at $190.00 on Friday. Trigano has a one year low of $190.00 and a one year high of $215.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.00.

Separately, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Trigano from €255.00 ($255.00) to €166.00 ($166.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Trigano

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells leisure vehicles and trailers for individuals and professionals in Europe. The company operates through Leisure Vehicles and Leisure Equipment segments. It offers leisure vehicles, including caravans, motorhomes, and mobile homes; camping and garden equipment; tents; and baggage and utility trailers, as well as accessories for leisure vehicles.

