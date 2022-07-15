Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TRRSF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on Trisura Group from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

TRRSF remained flat at $25.14 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.40. Trisura Group has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

