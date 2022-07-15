Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. 4,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,262. Tronox has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.73.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.63 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TROX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson purchased 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Tronox by 143.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,017,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 599,540 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tronox by 435.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 783,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after purchasing an additional 637,288 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Tronox by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 66,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

