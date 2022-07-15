Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Amir Nashat acquired 1,197,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $5,870,160.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,540,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,597. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after buying an additional 255,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after buying an additional 38,917 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,458,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,795,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

