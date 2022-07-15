Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TOUR opened at $1.12 on Monday. Tuniu has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The firm has a market cap of $145.35 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 31.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.45%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

