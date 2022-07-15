Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Price Target Lowered to 8.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 8.80 to 8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock remained flat at $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.06.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (TRKNY)
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.