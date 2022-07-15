Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Boosted by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 253.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,976 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Twilio from $455.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Twilio from $510.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.12.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

