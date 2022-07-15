Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading 6.1% Higher

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.09 and last traded at $40.94. 51,888 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,187,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.25 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,659.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $651,022. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,267,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,466 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWST)

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.