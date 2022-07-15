Tyman (LON:TYMN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $318.23

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 318.23 ($3.78) and traded as low as GBX 239 ($2.84). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 249 ($2.96), with a volume of 275,210 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of £487.66 million and a P/E ratio of 998.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 266.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 317.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Pamela Bingham acquired 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.26) per share, with a total value of £19,865 ($23,626.31). Also, insider Helen Clatworthy acquired 6,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 294 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,865.58 ($23,627.00). In the last three months, insiders purchased 34,007 shares of company stock worth $9,173,058.

Tyman plc supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. The company designs and manufactures products that enhance the comfort, sustainability, security, safety, and aesthetics of residential homes and commercial buildings. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International.

