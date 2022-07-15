u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Upgraded at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has CHF 130 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of u-blox from CHF 70 to CHF 75 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of u-blox from CHF 65 to CHF 77 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of u-blox to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

OTCMKTS:UBLXF opened at $101.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.29. u-blox has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $101.65.

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

