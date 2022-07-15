U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 2.4 %

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Institutional Buying and Selling

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 4,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.