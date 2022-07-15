UBS Group Lowers Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target to $72.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $100.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Carter’s stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $67.88 and a 1-year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day moving average is $86.66.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.32. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carter’s news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,777,000 after buying an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $284,509,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,185,000 after buying an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,506,000 after buying an additional 41,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

