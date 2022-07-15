UBS Group Reiterates “€121.00” Price Target for Krones (ETR:KRN)

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €121.00 ($121.00) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €92.00 ($92.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 9th. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($130.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($115.00) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Krones alerts:

Shares of KRN traded down €0.55 ($0.55) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €75.45 ($75.45). The stock had a trading volume of 25,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €81.13. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.