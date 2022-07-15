UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.60

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.60 and last traded at $85.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UCB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of UCB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UCB from €110.00 ($110.00) to €90.00 ($90.00) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

