UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 77,508,711 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

UK Oil & Gas

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom and Turkey. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

