UniFirst Co. (UNF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 41.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $174.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.90. UniFirst has a 12 month low of $154.72 and a 12 month high of $232.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.61 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in UniFirst by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 232,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 33,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $303,404,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

